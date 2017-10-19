Red September, Part 2: Two franchises passing in the night

As September 2007 opened, the Phillies stumbled out of the gate, but only because the Mets were lying in front of them.

They had just completed a four-game sweep of the Mets, but there was still a whole month of baseball to play. Several swift losses undid the drama, and their only hope became to catch fire with every member of the team, from Greg Dobbs to J.D. Durbin, contributing something, as the Mets suffered some sort of horrible collapse the likes of which the sport had never seen.

But what are the odds of that happening.

Join us as we continue our story of their miraculous playoff run, relayed to you through the tales of woe from Mets fans and writers Mike Gianella, Jeff Paternostro, Jarrett Seidler, and Brian Salvatore, as well as former ESPN Senior Baseball Writer Jayson Stark. Additional info provided by “Phillies Confidential: The Untold Inside Story of the 2008 Championship Season” by Gary Matthews and Scott Lauber.