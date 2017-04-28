 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread 4/28: Phillies at Dodgers

New, 98 comments

You know, technically the Phillies are playing in the past.

By Liz Roscher
Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies
I’m a wizard!
Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

It’s the first West Coast road trip of the year! Aren’t you so excited to forget the Phillies are on late, and then fall asleep while you’re trying to watch them play? It’s the best! Or the worst!

At the very least the Phillies are going to LA on a weekend. That opens up a few night owl watching options if you don’t have to be at work tomorrow.

Today's Lineups

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Cesar Hernandez - 2B Andrew Toles - CF
Freddy Galvis - SS Corey Seager - SS
Odubel Herrera - CF Justin Turner - 3B
Maikel Franco - 3B Adrian Gonzalez - 1B
Michael Saunders - RF Yasmani Grandal - C
Aaron Altherr - LF Chase Utley - 2B
Tommy Joseph - 1B Cody Bellinger - LF
Cameron Rupp - C Enrique Hernandez - RF
Jerad Eickhoff - RHP Kenta Maeda - RHP

I just love seeing the first four names in the batting order. Cesar. Freddy. Odubel. Maikel. They’re fun to watch, and it always looks like they’re having fun playing together.

Give ‘em hell, boys. And discuss the game in the comments below.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...