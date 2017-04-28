Game Thread 4/28: Phillies at Dodgers

It’s the first West Coast road trip of the year! Aren’t you so excited to forget the Phillies are on late, and then fall asleep while you’re trying to watch them play? It’s the best! Or the worst!

At the very least the Phillies are going to LA on a weekend. That opens up a few night owl watching options if you don’t have to be at work tomorrow.

Today's Lineups PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES LOS ANGELES DODGERS Cesar Hernandez - 2B Andrew Toles - CF Freddy Galvis - SS Corey Seager - SS Odubel Herrera - CF Justin Turner - 3B Maikel Franco - 3B Adrian Gonzalez - 1B Michael Saunders - RF Yasmani Grandal - C Aaron Altherr - LF Chase Utley - 2B Tommy Joseph - 1B Cody Bellinger - LF Cameron Rupp - C Enrique Hernandez - RF Jerad Eickhoff - RHP Kenta Maeda - RHP

I just love seeing the first four names in the batting order. Cesar. Freddy. Odubel. Maikel. They’re fun to watch, and it always looks like they’re having fun playing together.

Give ‘em hell, boys. And discuss the game in the comments below.