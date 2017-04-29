Game Thread 4/29: Phillies at Dodgers

The Phillies winning streak had to end sometime. At least it didn’t end unceremoniously, or with a hugely outsized score. They lost respectably. As a team should.
But let’s see what the Phillies are up against tonight.
Today's Lineups
|PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|Cesar Hernandez - 2B
|Andrew Toles - CF
|Freddy Galvis - SS
|Corey Seager - SS
|Odubel Herrera - CF
|Adrian Gonzalez - 1B
|Maikel Franco - 3B
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Michael Saunders - RF
|Yasiel Puig - RF
|Daniel Nava - LF
|Cody Bellinger - LF
|Brock Stassi - 1B
|Chase Utley - 2B
|Andrew Knapp - C
|Chris Taylor - 3B
|Zach Eflin - RHP
|Brandon McCarthy - RHP
BRANDON MCCARTHY ALERT. I like Brandon McCarthy, mostly, but I think there’s a chance for the Phillies to put a hurting on the Dodgers tonight. McCarthy has been good this season, and while his ERA is 2.25, I think we all know that probably isn’t who he actually is.
Zach Eflin has a chance to build on his last two excellent starts, and by Jove I think he can do it. By Jove, whoever that is.
Discuss the game (and my obvious encroaching madness) in the comments below.
