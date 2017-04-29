Game Thread 4/29: Phillies at Dodgers

The Phillies winning streak had to end sometime. At least it didn’t end unceremoniously, or with a hugely outsized score. They lost respectably. As a team should.

But let’s see what the Phillies are up against tonight.

Today's Lineups PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES LOS ANGELES DODGERS Cesar Hernandez - 2B Andrew Toles - CF Freddy Galvis - SS Corey Seager - SS Odubel Herrera - CF Adrian Gonzalez - 1B Maikel Franco - 3B Yasmani Grandal - C Michael Saunders - RF Yasiel Puig - RF Daniel Nava - LF Cody Bellinger - LF Brock Stassi - 1B Chase Utley - 2B Andrew Knapp - C Chris Taylor - 3B Zach Eflin - RHP Brandon McCarthy - RHP

BRANDON MCCARTHY ALERT. I like Brandon McCarthy, mostly, but I think there’s a chance for the Phillies to put a hurting on the Dodgers tonight. McCarthy has been good this season, and while his ERA is 2.25, I think we all know that probably isn’t who he actually is.

Zach Eflin has a chance to build on his last two excellent starts, and by Jove I think he can do it. By Jove, whoever that is.

Discuss the game (and my obvious encroaching madness) in the comments below.