Rhys Hoskins & Dylan Cozens are doing it again

The Phillies are in the midst of a brutal month of May and a brutal road trip. Everyone is down. No one is happy.

So, for a brief moment, let’s talk about something fun. Let’s talk about the homer-happy duo of Dylan Cozens and Rhys Hoskins, who are doing in Lehigh Valley exactly what they did with the Reading Fightin’ Phils last year.

They’re trying to outdo the other in the dinger category (starts at the 38:14 mark).

On Thursday, Hoskins hit two more blasts, he now has 12 on the season. Cozens tried to keep up, hitting one on Thursday, he now has 11 (6 against left-handers!). But it’s reminiscent of their tater battle last season in which Cozens led the Eastern League in homers with 40 while Hoskins had 38.

We wondered if their power barrage would translate from the homer haven of Reading to a more neutral league and home park in LHV. We now have our answer.

It’s translated, baby.

Joining me to talk about it is Iron Pigs beat writer Greg Joyce.

Among the other items discussed on this episode of the podcast.