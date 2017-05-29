Nick Williams is red-hot

The Phillies lost their ninth series in a row, this one to a lowly Cincinnati Reds team that features one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera continued to struggle at the plate, and the Phils sent down Zach Eflin after the game to work on things.
In other words, it was a typical May weekend for the Phillies.
But among the bad news were more positive developments with the Lehigh Valley squad. Nick Williams, the outfielder who was one of the centerpieces in the Cole Hamels trade, has turned things around and has caught fire.
He hit two home runs on Sunday, his 4th in his last 3 games, and his 8th in his last 11. He has an 11-game hitting streak and has 15 RBIs in his last 5 games. He’s now hitting .282/.315/.518 with 10 HRs on the season.
On the podcast, John Stolnis and Justin Klugh discuss Williams’ recent hot streak, and the changes in Williams’ batting practice routine that he says is the reason for the turnaround (conversation begins at the 34:13 mark).
Among the other items discussed...
- Zach Eflin’s demotion
- Secondary pitches are a concern throughout the starting rotation
- Which is more of a problem, the Phillies starting pitching issues or the struggles of Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco?
- Both are major reasons why the 2017 season has gone off the rails
- Ben Lively appears to be the next man up
- There is no ace coming through the minors and no ace on the MLB staff
- Will the Phillies pursue a free agent like Yu Darvish?
- Howie Kendrick has been activiated from the DL
- He’s likely to see playing time in LF, with Aaron Altherr moving to CF
- Look for Odubel Herrera to get some time off
- Why are some members of the media trying to run Odubel out of town?
- Phillies catchers are wearing wristbands that are trying to help them with pitch calling
- Is it working? Will it work?
- Lots of Nick Williams talk
- Constant news of good things happening in AAA is making fans overanxious to call up prospects
