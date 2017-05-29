Nick Williams is red-hot

The Phillies lost their ninth series in a row, this one to a lowly Cincinnati Reds team that features one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera continued to struggle at the plate, and the Phils sent down Zach Eflin after the game to work on things.

In other words, it was a typical May weekend for the Phillies.

But among the bad news were more positive developments with the Lehigh Valley squad. Nick Williams, the outfielder who was one of the centerpieces in the Cole Hamels trade, has turned things around and has caught fire.

He hit two home runs on Sunday, his 4th in his last 3 games, and his 8th in his last 11. He has an 11-game hitting streak and has 15 RBIs in his last 5 games. He’s now hitting .282/.315/.518 with 10 HRs on the season.

On the podcast, John Stolnis and Justin Klugh discuss Williams’ recent hot streak, and the changes in Williams’ batting practice routine that he says is the reason for the turnaround (conversation begins at the 34:13 mark).

Among the other items discussed...