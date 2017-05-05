Phillies news and links — The Phillies aren’t the Yankees

Happy Friday, y’all! After last night’s 13-inning death march to defeat, I’m going to keep today’s links short and pithy.

So, about that Freddy Galvis error...

Freddy Galvis threw the ball away in the 13th inning in yesterday’s game, and the Cubs won. It was tough to watch, and Galvis had some comments.

Galvis on throwing error: "It’s really frustrating. ... Today, I made two mistakes and we lost the game. Of course I’m going to feel bad." — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 4, 2017

But here’s something slightly suspicious...

Galvis was icing his right hand postgame. When asked about it, he put hand behind back and said no big deal.Might explain throws last 2 days — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyCSN) May 4, 2017

That could definitely explain his throws over the past few days. HMMMM...

Shut up about the Yankees, Bob Brookover

I don’t dislike Brookover’s writing. He’s typically solid. But I read this piece from him and rolled my eyes so hard that they fell out and started rolling around on the floor. It’s titled “What would the Yankees do? Promote Jorge Alfaro and Rhys Hoskins... fast.” And I could really get into breaking it down, and talk about why trying to be the Yankees is a terrible idea, and that the Phillies don’t need to compete now and rush these young hitters just so Bob can see the Phillies win more. But I’ll let our old friend Taco Pal do it for me.

Ugh Bob Brookover. Not usually one of the more offensive writers, but that column today is trash. — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

Barring injury, there is no circumstance in which Rhys Hoskins should sniff the majors anytime soon, whether he's ready for it or not. — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

If you use Fangraphs' numbers, Tommy Joseph was somewhere between the 12th-15th best starting first basemen in MLB last year. — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

He was worse in B-R. But also, he had never played 1B before, so there was reason to think he might improve on defense as well as offense. — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

Point is he showed enough to earn more time. And he wasn't some nobody, he was a legit prospect once. One bad month isn't reason to give up. — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

I can't believe Brookover would be so dumb/dishonest as to compare this situation to brokedown Brian McCann's. Joseph is 25 years old! — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

Yes Hoskins is a better prospect than Joseph was, but that doesn't guarantee he'll be a better player. And even if he is, so what? — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

If you successfully develop both guys, then you have two good players instead of one. That's what they call one of those good problems. — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

But you can be sure Joseph won't turn into anything if you ditch him now. And for what? So Hoskins can play in the bigs a few mos earlier? — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

Newsflash: Phillies aren't winning the WS this yr anyway. Give Joseph every oppo to right the ship. Calling Hoskins up now is only downside. — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

Think of all the good players who put it together after early struggles, even extended ones. This perform-now-or-die attitude is so foolish. — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 4, 2017

Same fans clamoring for Hoskins now will want him gone for the next guy if he struggles early. Player dev from the perspective of a locust. — Taco Pal (@tacopal) May 5, 2017

PREACH.

Seriously, that Brookover column makes him look like an impatient baby that’s screaming “I WANT THE PHILLIES TO WIN NOW WAAAAAH!” And that impatient baby doesn’t care in the least that rushing these hitters is bad for their development and the opposite of what the Phillies have been doing with all of their prospects for years now.

I’ve been trying to convince Taco Pal to come back and write for us. He clearly needs to, right?

ALERT: ROMAN QUINN IS VERY FAST

This gif is not sped up.

this is insane. Roman Quinn beating out a single on a routine grounder to second pic.twitter.com/64ymg8805Y — chris jones¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) May 5, 2017

Holy crap.

Tweet of the day

When it's Bark in the Park (dog day) at the stadium and someone brings a pig...! #MiLB #BlueClaws pic.twitter.com/E9v1Xu0YFH — Jay Floyd (@PhoulBallz) May 5, 2017

