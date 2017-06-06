Do Yu want Darvish on the Phillies?

Episode 121 of The Felske Files is brought to you by Anthony Arot and The Nash Wealth Management Group! Check them out here!

At first, it didn’t look like June was going to go a whole lot better than May did.

After winning just six games last month, the Phils lost on June 1, 10-0, to the San Francisco Giants. But since then, the team has played much better, beating the Giants in the last two games of that series, their first series win in their last 11 tries.

They then opened up a series in Atlanta against the Braves by scoring 11 runs, something they failed to do in five of their entire SERIES last month. Odubel Herrera, Aaron Altherr, Tommy Joseph and Maikel Franco are all hitting well at the moment, and the starting pitching has been adequate, if not great.

We need the 2017 MLB roster to play better. That will help the future immensely. But what about 2018? What will the roster look like? How many rookies will be in the starting lineup? Will any former 2008 Phillies be featured prominently? And will that roster feature the help of a free agent starting pitcher? Will it feature a true No. 1, an ace, someone the team can turn to as its stopper?

Will, and should, the Phillies go out and get Yu Darvish this off-season.

Hosts John Stolnis and Justin Klugh debated that topic, among others, on the latest edition of The Felske Files.

