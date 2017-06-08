Phillies news & links — Andres Blanco pitched last night

When a headline touts a position player pitching, you know the game the night before had to be ugly. So let’s just rip the bandaid right off.

Andres Blanco pitched in a 14-1 loss

Yup. It was... great. And by great, I mean the opposite of great. What a way for a winning streak to end. (Read Justin Klugh’s recap here.) Jerad Eickhoff actually didn’t have a bad start, all things considered. It wasn’t good, but it wasn’t tragic. He gave up four runs over five innings, and he felt good. Here’s what he said to Jim Salisbury after the game.

"It's happening to me because I can take it," the wide-shouldered Eickhoff said. "I'm one of those guys that can handle it. I'm going to keep pushing on like I always do. I'm as stubborn as the next guy. I'm going to keep working like I always do. Honestly, this game felt like a building block. Out of the windup, I felt really good. In the bullpen, I felt really good. Things were flowing. I was executing pitches. For one pitch (the hanging slider to Swanson) to dampen that — I'm not going to let that happen."

Well at least that’s positive. Not positive? The bullpen completely imploded after Eickhoff left. That’s why Blanco had to pitch, and why he gave up a two-run home run. But it’s still a Phillies fun fact!

Blanco is first Phillies position player to pitch in a game since Jeff Francoeur, who now works for Braves broadcast team. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 8, 2017

Remember that one? 19-3 loss in BAL in 2015. Bullpen phone left off hook, McClure waved white towel, Utley mad that Frenchy pitched too long — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 8, 2017

Ahh, memories.

Odubel Herrera is still on fire

Guys, Odubel Herrera hit two more doubles last night. Frankly, that’s insane, but it’s the wonderful, amazing kind of insane.

Odubel Herrera first Phillie ever...



Last 11 hits all extra base hits#Phillies⚾️ pic.twitter.com/DPHpmKRdys — John Clark CSN/NBC (@JClarkCSN) June 8, 2017

Odubel Herrera 9 doubles last 5 games



Last 11 hits all for extra bases



Leads MLB with 21 doubles#Phillies⚾️ pic.twitter.com/qxMpO7gsTM — John Clark CSN/NBC (@JClarkCSN) June 8, 2017

Odubel Herrera has doubled in five-straight games. Only two Phillies have doubled in six-straight. Bobby Abreu in 2000 & Heinie Sand in 1925 — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) June 7, 2017

I don’t think anything else needs to be said.

Joely Rodriguez designated for assignment

And this means we’ll be seeing someone brand new!

The Phillies DFA'd Joely Rodriguez. Corresponding move to come tomorrow. Likely someone not on 40-man roster. — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) June 8, 2017

Ooh, someone not on the 40-man roster! Who could it be? I don’t know. Pat Venditte? Hoby Milner? A mystery reliever? Soon we’ll know.

Pedro Martinez would go back and pitch 2009’s Game 6 all over again

Anytime I remember that Pedro Martinez pitched for the Phillies, I get super happy. And he talked about his last game in the big leagues, Game 6 of the 2009 World Series. (womp-womp) He talks about it in this article on CSNPhilly, and you should read it, because Pedro Martinez is just so incredibly awesome.

Pat Neshek : Phillies All-Star?

If that phrase makes you queasy, you might as well start getting used to it. There isn’t a single Phillies player more deserving of the Phillies’ lone All-Star spot than Pat Neshek. Matt Breen makes that argument in the Inquirer, but we at TGP have been talking about it internally for weeks. We’re fully in support of the best, most consistent Phillies player going to the ASG. We love you, Pat!

Tweet of the day

Oh, today is a good day here at tweet of the day. First, we’ve got David Price being so very, very done with the Boston media.

Price seems done with local Boston media. Within his rights. Price told this to local media member @Dan_Shaughnessy https://t.co/p1Si5OJMzS pic.twitter.com/7PPTXqtV0Z — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 7, 2017

Honestly, the Boston media has treated Price like shit, and he’s under no obligation to talk to them other than on game days. And he doesn’t have to talk about anything but baseball. A deeper relationship between Price and the Boston media is a privilege, not a right. And they abused the privilege.

And hold on to your butts for this one.

Good God, Addison Russell's wife blew him up *while the Cubs are playing* https://t.co/9OhpzJPP67 pic.twitter.com/Ck2Pnfufkh — Jon Tayler (@JATayler) June 8, 2017

That would be the wife of Cubs player Addison Russell, who posted that on Instagram while the Cubs were playing last night. Honey, if he’s been cheating on you, you should do a post like that every single hour, whether he’s playing or not. Honestly, more baseball players today should follow the Rollins-Jeter model of waiting until you’ve played through a decent part of your career before settling down. Here’s to new beginnings, Melisa.