Phillies news & links — Crawford comes alive

I think JP Crawford is back, guys.

By Liz Roscher
Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Good morning, and welcome back to news & links! I had an excellent vacation, and while I was gone, JP CRAWFORD CAME BACK TO US. So let’s get to it.

J.P. Crawford Comes Aliiiiiiive

Crawford recently started playing again after sitting for nine days with a groin injury, and holy crap, has he ever been playing. Ben Harris wrote it up for MLB.com, but here’s a little context for how he’s been doing since his brain-resetting injury break.

Do you hear angels singing? BECAUSE I DO.

Jerad Eickhoff had a successful rehab start

Our beloved Jerad Eickhoff may be back soon! Yesterday he had a rehab start, and he was back to being his efficient self.

CSN Philly quoted Pete Mackanin saying that Mark Leiter Jr., who is currently occupying Eickhoff’s starting spot, could stay around in the major league bullpen unless he’s needed back in Triple-A.

Ty Kelly led off yesterday, for some reason

So the Phillies lost 3-0 yesterday, and adorable Ty Kelly led off. If you’re scratching your head at that, you’re not the only one.

Yeah. Wondering why that happened?

Okay, Mack. I’ll give you this one. But maybe next time try Andrew Knapp, who has been doing pretty well lately.

Could the second half be better for the Phillies?

It feels like we’ve been through an entire season of games already, but in reality we’re just at the second half for 2017. And Stephen Gross of the Morning Call wrote up a great piece about the Phillies’ attitude going into the second half. He has some great quotes from Pete Mackanin, too, about how he’s looking at his first non-interim managerial job. Give it a read, and it may give you a little hope.

More IronPigs updates!

J.P. Crawford wasn’t the only IronPig to have a great day at the plate yesterday.

I’M SO HAPPY.

Tweet of the Day

I love Chase Utley.

