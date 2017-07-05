Phillies news & links — Crawford comes alive

Good morning, and welcome back to news & links! I had an excellent vacation, and while I was gone, JP CRAWFORD CAME BACK TO US. So let’s get to it.

J.P. Crawford Comes Aliiiiiiive

Crawford recently started playing again after sitting for nine days with a groin injury, and holy crap, has he ever been playing. Ben Harris wrote it up for MLB.com, but here’s a little context for how he’s been doing since his brain-resetting injury break.

J.P. Crawford homered twice tonight -- He has more 2Bs, 3Bs, and HRs in 15 games since his injury than the 56 prior: https://t.co/me9eBtJ21D pic.twitter.com/T3r7ZZ2vLl — Ben Harris (@byBenHarris) July 5, 2017

Do you hear angels singing? BECAUSE I DO.

Jerad Eickhoff had a successful rehab start

Our beloved Jerad Eickhoff may be back soon! Yesterday he had a rehab start, and he was back to being his efficient self.

Jerad Eickhoff solid in his first rehab start: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, a walk and five punchouts in 57 pitches -- Efficient, ~11 pitches/inning — Ben Harris (@byBenHarris) July 5, 2017

CSN Philly quoted Pete Mackanin saying that Mark Leiter Jr., who is currently occupying Eickhoff’s starting spot, could stay around in the major league bullpen unless he’s needed back in Triple-A.

Ty Kelly led off yesterday, for some reason

So the Phillies lost 3-0 yesterday, and adorable Ty Kelly led off. If you’re scratching your head at that, you’re not the only one.

Ty Kelly at the top of a lineup is the kind of unimaginative managing that I can't stand. He's their worst hitter, why get the most ABs??? — John Stolnis (@FelskeFiles) July 4, 2017

Is Ty Kelly leading off because he's perceived to be a slap hitter with a dash of speed? Leadoff hitters don't have to be that anymore. — John Stolnis (@FelskeFiles) July 4, 2017

Yeah. Wondering why that happened?

Mackanin said on the pregame that he couldn't really come up with anyone else to lead off...so, yeah — Franzke & LA (@FranzkeLA) July 4, 2017

Okay, Mack. I’ll give you this one. But maybe next time try Andrew Knapp, who has been doing pretty well lately.

Could the second half be better for the Phillies?

It feels like we’ve been through an entire season of games already, but in reality we’re just at the second half for 2017. And Stephen Gross of the Morning Call wrote up a great piece about the Phillies’ attitude going into the second half. He has some great quotes from Pete Mackanin, too, about how he’s looking at his first non-interim managerial job. Give it a read, and it may give you a little hope.

More IronPigs updates!

J.P. Crawford wasn’t the only IronPig to have a great day at the plate yesterday.

Scott Kingery boosts his @IronPigs avg. to .361 with a 4-5 day at the plate. Third 4-hit game for #Phillies No. 11: https://t.co/okvT3XVmML pic.twitter.com/bGonrsDd9a — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 5, 2017

Good day for #Phillies prospects at AAA @jp_crawford 2-5 w 2 HRs 4 RBI@ScottyJetpax25 4-5 w 2 runs@dylancozens 19th home run

Alfaro 2-5 — Jon Marks (@JonMarksMedia) July 5, 2017

I’M SO HAPPY.

Tweet of the Day

Hopefully this pops up in your In Case You Missed It on Wednesday: Chase Utley is 1 RBI shy of 1,000 for his career — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) July 5, 2017

I love Chase Utley.