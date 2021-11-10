Rise and Phight: 11/10/2021

The awards finalists were announced last night, but one of the more prestigious awards was given out last night when the Hank (should be Henry) Aaron Award winners were announced. Voted on by a combination of fans and Hall of Famers, Bryce Harper was chosen as the National League award winner while Vlad Guerrero, Jr. was chosen to win the American League award.

The Hank (should be Henry) Aaron Award goes to the players that is the most outstanding offensive player in the league, so it could be that this win sets the stage for the MVP award next week. We’ll have to wait and see since that award is voted on by the writers, but things are looking good for Harper to get some more hardware to add to his collection.

On to the links.

MLB news: