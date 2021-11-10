Rise and Phight: 11/10/2021

The awards finalists were announced last night, but one of the more prestigious awards was given out last night when the Hank (should be Henry) Aaron Award winners were announced. Voted on by a combination of fans and Hall of Famers, Bryce Harper was chosen as the National League award winner while Vlad Guerrero, Jr. was chosen to win the American League award.
The Hank (should be Henry) Aaron Award goes to the players that is the most outstanding offensive player in the league, so it could be that this win sets the stage for the MVP award next week. We’ll have to wait and see since that award is voted on by the writers, but things are looking good for Harper to get some more hardware to add to his collection.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The team has told Bryson Stott that he needs to come to camp in February and try to win a job, not play “happy to be here”.
- The qualifying offer could be an issue if the Phillies are looking to improve mostly through free agency.
- Ken Rosenthal is seeing the Phillies going after one of the big shortstop free agents if one gets “squeezed out” of the market ($).
- Want to go to a Phillies game in April, May and September? You’re in luck - the games will begin a little bit earlier.
MLB news:
- One of the best parts of the offseason is looking back at our preseason predictions. ESPN does just that.
- It’s becoming more and more apparent that the A’s are headed for a serious selloff of talent in Oakland.
- Justin Verlander threw for a bunch of teams the other day and looked very good.
- Farhan Zaidi was named MLB’s Executive of the Year, a solid choice for the honor.
Loading comments...