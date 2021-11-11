Rise and Phight: 11/11/2021

Voting is underway for the All-MLB team and the Phillies have some good shots at winning a few spots. Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler should have better than decent shots at being named to the team, while J.T. Realmuto might struggle to overcome Will Smith and Salvador Perez.
What’s crazy to me is that Jean Segura is being overlooked a bit as a second base nominee. Sure these are popularity contests and he isn’t the biggest name, but his final numbers do stack up nicely with some of the other nominees for the position. While he wouldn’t win it (coughSemiencough), at least people should be able to click and see how well he did this year.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Dave Dombrowski spoke. Now we see the interpretations of what he said. For example, he said they need outfielders.
- He also talked about how much more comfortable he is making moves this year after having had some time to get to know the organization ($).
- Who should the team be keeping an eye on this offseason?
MLB news:
- Yesterday was Scott Boras Day at the general manager’s meeting, and a lot of times when Boras talks, people listen.
- Each team has a big question headed into this offseason, so here they are for all thirty teams.
- Seems that maybe Shin Soo Choo isn’t quite ready to close the books on his MLB career. Always thought Choo was an underrated player.
- It also looks like the Mets may finally have a person to handle their general manager’s duties.
Loading comments...