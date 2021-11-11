Rise and Phight: 11/11/2021

Voting is underway for the All-MLB team and the Phillies have some good shots at winning a few spots. Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler should have better than decent shots at being named to the team, while J.T. Realmuto might struggle to overcome Will Smith and Salvador Perez.

What’s crazy to me is that Jean Segura is being overlooked a bit as a second base nominee. Sure these are popularity contests and he isn’t the biggest name, but his final numbers do stack up nicely with some of the other nominees for the position. While he wouldn’t win it (coughSemiencough), at least people should be able to click and see how well he did this year.

