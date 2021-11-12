Rise and Phight: 11/12/2021

Bryce Harper is continuing his run through awards season by claiming another Silver Slugger, the second of his career.
He’s a solid bet to be voted as part of the All-MLB team by the fans, he’s already banked the Hank Aaron Award as well as the NL’s Most Outstanding award by the players themselves. There’s just one big one left and with all of these accolades, you have to think that the MVP award is right around the corner.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As mentioned ‘round these parts yesterday, the team has hired Ani Kilambi to be their assistant general manager.
- The team is being linked with Starling Marte in the free agency market, which is a good thing.
- Should the team be looking at starting pitching this offseason?
- The DH looks like it’s coming to the National League. Here is how the Phillies plan on using it ($).
- Some news and notes from around the organization from The Athletic ($).
MLB news:
- Here is a list of all the Silver Slugger award winners ($). Nice to see Cedric Mullins getting some love.
- If money wasn’t a problem, here is where the best free agents would be heading this offseason.
- Looks like MLB has made another financial proposal to the players, this one possibly worse than the one they sent before.
- If Juan Soto is going to sign an extension with the Nationals, he wants to make sure that ownership is going to try and win.
