Rise and Phight: 11/12/2021

Bryce, he’s our Silver Slugger now (see what I did there?)

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper is continuing his run through awards season by claiming another Silver Slugger, the second of his career.

He’s a solid bet to be voted as part of the All-MLB team by the fans, he’s already banked the Hank Aaron Award as well as the NL’s Most Outstanding award by the players themselves. There’s just one big one left and with all of these accolades, you have to think that the MVP award is right around the corner.

On to the links.

