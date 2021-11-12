Rise and Phight: 11/12/2021

Bryce Harper is continuing his run through awards season by claiming another Silver Slugger, the second of his career.

The hardware keeps coming.



For the second time in his career, Bryce Harper is a Silver Slugger Award winner. pic.twitter.com/D5zlbSgxYc — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 12, 2021

He’s a solid bet to be voted as part of the All-MLB team by the fans, he’s already banked the Hank Aaron Award as well as the NL’s Most Outstanding award by the players themselves. There’s just one big one left and with all of these accolades, you have to think that the MVP award is right around the corner.

