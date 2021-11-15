Rise and Phight: 11/15/2021

Why do we have hot takes?
I understand we now live in a society where the attention spans are shorter and that sports radio and the rise of the podcast have given a voice to those with many opinions, but what purpose do hot takes serve? I know I have been guilty of giving the hot take opinion from time to time, but now we’re seeing people thrive at creating takes that make absolutely no sense. There are places for contrarian positions on a certain topic, but most of the time, people who do follow a different path, including some of us here, can back it up with reasoning, data and clear headed thinking.
Moving J.T. Realmuto to left field ain’t that.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Here it is, the one that made everyone shake their heads all weekend ($). Sadly, it’s behind a paywall because it feels like a way to let the author worm his way out of it without having to listen to people who actually know what they’re talking about.
- Just listening to how Dave Dombrowski spoke, we can kind of start narrowing down who the team is looking at.
- Is the team headed toward a reunion with one of their free agents?
MLB news:
- Some rumors for you: the Dodgers are looking at some starters, the Marlins are looking to bring back someone they traded, and Aaron Judge wants to stay in New York.
- Rafael Palmiero really wishes he hadn’t had that infamous, finger pointing day in Congress many years ago.
- The Rays and Brewers matched up on another trade over the weekend, which obviously means the Brewers are getting an MVP candidate.
- Gabe Kapler got a well deserved contract extension in San Francisco.
