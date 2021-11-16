 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 11/16/2021

New, 31 comments

He’s baaaaaackkk....

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Friends, our nightmare is over.

The original Phanatic looks like he’ll be making a comeback. Settling a lawsuit that showed just how much money means to the team, it’s generally assumed that the team can choose which version of the beloved mascot can appear. We’d like to logically think they will choose the one that people actually like, but you never know.

We could always get this.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...