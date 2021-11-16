Rise and Phight: 11/16/2021

Friends, our nightmare is over.
The original Phanatic looks like he’ll be making a comeback. Settling a lawsuit that showed just how much money means to the team, it’s generally assumed that the team can choose which version of the beloved mascot can appear. We’d like to logically think they will choose the one that people actually like, but you never know.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- With a closer atop Dave Dombrowski’s wishlist, which one will make the most sense with the Phillies?
- We all know why the team hired Preston Mattingly, to make this player development ship run a little more smoothly.
MLB news:
- The Rookies of the Year were announced last night, Jonathan India and Randy Arozarena announced as the winners.
- The Dolans are looking to sell a larger stake in the Guardians franchise.
- Eduardo Rodriguez is reportedly signing with the Tigers on a 5 year, $77 million contract that includes an opt-out after the second year.
- The Braves are bringing Manny Pina into the fold on a two year deal.
- The Mets are apparently close to finally having a general manager, choosing someone who couldn’t get Mike Trout to the playoffs.
