Rise and Phight: 11/17/2021

The Cy Young award is going to be announced and the Phillies have a candidate in Zack Wheeler who is deserving to win the award. It’s doubtful that he will since other two candidates - Corbin Burnes and Max Scherzer - both have deserving cases as well. The guess here is that Wheeler finishes second to Scherzer, voters valuing his innings more than Burnes, but still seeing the impact Scherzer made on two different teams during the season. It probably helps more that Scherzer was terrific once he arrived in LA, but he was also really good in Washington as well.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Of all the outfielders available this offseason, which are the ones the Phillies should be looking at the most?
- The team made some additions to their front office staff, Howie Kendrick the most surprising of them.
MLB news:
- Gabe Kapler and Kevin Cash won the Manager of the Year awards for the NL and AL respectively. The voting was close in the AL; not the story in the NL.
- Noah Syndergaard has a new home to gently rest his hammer, agreeing to a one year deal with the Angels. This one has potential to be great for Los Angeles.
- The Blue Jays made sure that their rotation won’t be further decimated next season by agreeing to a deal with Jose Berrios on a contract extension.
- A fascinating article with some background on the CBA talks and how it looks like the players really are going to put up a fight ($).
- Carlos Correa must really not want New York to enter the bidding for his services.
