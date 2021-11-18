Rise and Phight: 11/18/2021

So Zack Wheeler didn’t win the Cy Young award. So what? Finishing second is a big deal, one he should be proud of. He can’t help it if someone actually thought Julio Urias was a top five pitcher, or if Jacob deGrom should have gotten a vote when he only threw 92 innings on the season.

Now, the team’s major awards hope lies with Bryce Harper. So far, people have speculated that the presenters are hints as to who will win. Jack McDowell, former White Sox and Yankees pitcher, and Orel Hershiser, former Dodgers ace, were thought to be headed to presenting awards to the representatives of their former teams, but they made headfakes and gave them to Blue Jays and Brewers pitchers. That can’t bode well for Bryce.

On to the links.

MLB news: