Rise and Phight: 11/19/2021

Bryce Harper won the MVP last night, a much deserved award for him. His tremendous season was truly something to behold, even as we watched the team around him sink down as the season wore on. He kept chugging along, hitting for power, hitting for average, and getting on base for his team to drive him in.

His and Shohei Ohtani’s season show that it’s not always the playoff teams that should get the MVP votes. They belong to the best players in the league, regardless of the team that surrounds them and how they perform. You’d like to see that player’s value bring the team he is on to greater heights, but we’ve grown past that point. Good job on the writers for getting it right.

