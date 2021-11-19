Rise and Phight: 11/19/2021

Bryce Harper won the MVP last night, a much deserved award for him. His tremendous season was truly something to behold, even as we watched the team around him sink down as the season wore on. He kept chugging along, hitting for power, hitting for average, and getting on base for his team to drive him in.
His and Shohei Ohtani’s season show that it’s not always the playoff teams that should get the MVP votes. They belong to the best players in the league, regardless of the team that surrounds them and how they perform. You’d like to see that player’s value bring the team he is on to greater heights, but we’ve grown past that point. Good job on the writers for getting it right.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Is Harper overrated or underrated? It doesn’t really matter - he’s one of the best players in the game right now.
- Remember when Harper took a fastball to the freakin’ face? It could have ended his season, but it didn’t ($).
- Harper was quite emotional when he found out he was the winner.
- Aaron Nola is primed for a big bounceback season.
- It seems that, in an interview with Jon Heyman, hitting coach Kevin Long is keen on the idea of Kyle Schwarber coming to Philadelphia.
MLB news:
- Rob Manfred spoke yesterday. Rob Manfred should strongly consider not speaking in public for a while.
- Ohtani was the unanimous MVP of the American League, rightly so as he dominated the talk in baseball all summer long. It would be so, so good for baseball if he continues his dominance over both aspects of the game.
- Apparently, the Rays are trying to lock in Wander Franco at a record shattering extension.
- Baseball is really trying to make their baseballs tackier, experimenting with a new ball.
- MLB is now providing furnished housing for their minor leaguers (with some exceptions) starting in 2022.
Loading comments...