Rise and Phight: 11/22/2021

This weekend wasn’t the most exciting one for baseball news. There was a lot of Rule 5 draft maneuvering by all the teams, but nothing big as far as free agent signings or trades. It’s to be expected. Not many teams usually conduct business around Thanksgiving, choose the time to spend with their families. There was the famous Boston contingent spending the holiday with Curt Schilling and his family new part, but other than that, there isn’t much done. Feels a little refreshing actually.

On to the links.

MLB news: