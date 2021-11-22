Rise and Phight: 11/22/2021

This weekend wasn’t the most exciting one for baseball news. There was a lot of Rule 5 draft maneuvering by all the teams, but nothing big as far as free agent signings or trades. It’s to be expected. Not many teams usually conduct business around Thanksgiving, choose the time to spend with their families. There was the famous Boston contingent spending the holiday with Curt Schilling and his family new part, but other than that, there isn’t much done. Feels a little refreshing actually.
Phillies news:
- Looks like the Phillies have been chasing down one of their top free agent reliever targets lately and that perhaps a deal is close.
- Logan O’Hoppe received the Stenson Award for the Arizona Fall League, given “annually to the Arizona Fall League player who best exemplifies unselfishness, hard work and leadership.”
- In a piece tangentially related to the Phillies, one writer compares Bryce Harper and Ben Simmons’ approach to playing in Philadelphia.
MLB news:
- The Brewers plugged their Manny Pina-sized hole at catcher by agreeing to a one-year deal with Pedro Severino. Meanwhile, another NL Central team added a starter with the Pirates signing Jose Quintana.
- Here’s a good roundup of all the 40-man roster moves that were done on Friday ahead of the deadline.
- Seiya Suzuki will be posted today for all of the teams to bid on, though the 30 day window to do so will be affected by CBA negotiations.
- These are the things that could push the game into a lockout, among a myriad of other issues.
