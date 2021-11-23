Rise and Phight: 11/23/2021

Always a good time when the market starts to heat up.
As you’ll see below, there were several notable signings last night in baseball, mostly all pitchers. We saw the best player in Japan posted for teams to bid on. It seems as though some has turned the Hot Stove on and left it running.
Too bad the owners are probably going to douse the flames, but leave the gas on so it leaks into its house and blows everything up when some flicks on a light.
Stupid owners.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Two Phillies great have made their debut on the Hall of Fame ballot. It’s doubtful that Ryan Howard will get in, but Jimmy Rollins is going to have to be debated. If Howard were on the “Criminally Underrated by his own city” ballot, he’s be a shoo-in.
MLB news:
- The Marlins are close to extending one of their key rotation members, locking in Sandy Alcantara for five more years.
- The Giants have begun to assemble a rotation behind Logan Webb, re-signing Anthony DeSclafani to a 3/$36 million deal. They also may not be done, looking at Alex Cobb and possibly Alex Wood to help with the rotation as well.
- The Angels took away one of the Phillies’ free agent targets, signing Aaron Loup to a 2/$17 million deal with an option for a third.
- Hat tip to Bud in TN for recommending this article about regional sports networks and how they are going to change.
- There are a lot of questions for players regarding a lockout, so the Player’s Association is giving them some help in the form of a digital pamphlet ($).
Loading comments...