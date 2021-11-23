 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 11/23/2021

The Marlins made a....splash

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Always a good time when the market starts to heat up.

As you’ll see below, there were several notable signings last night in baseball, mostly all pitchers. We saw the best player in Japan posted for teams to bid on. It seems as though some has turned the Hot Stove on and left it running.

Too bad the owners are probably going to douse the flames, but leave the gas on so it leaks into its house and blows everything up when some flicks on a light.

Stupid owners.

On to the links.

