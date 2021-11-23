Rise and Phight: 11/23/2021

Always a good time when the market starts to heat up.

As you’ll see below, there were several notable signings last night in baseball, mostly all pitchers. We saw the best player in Japan posted for teams to bid on. It seems as though some has turned the Hot Stove on and left it running.

Too bad the owners are probably going to douse the flames, but leave the gas on so it leaks into its house and blows everything up when some flicks on a light.

Stupid owners.

On to the links.

Two Phillies great have made their debut on the Hall of Fame ballot. It’s doubtful that Ryan Howard will get in, but Jimmy Rollins is going to have to be debated. If Howard were on the “Criminally Underrated by his own city” ballot, he’s be a shoo-in.

MLB news: