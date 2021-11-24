Rise and Phight: 11/24/2021

Bryce Harper was named to the first team All-MLB team yesterday, with his teammate and partner on the major awards circuit Zack Wheeler making it to the second team. Pretty certain that that means the Phillies already begin the season with a two game head start on everyone else in the division.

Except the Braves. They had four guys named.

Shoot, does that mean the Phillies are now two games on them?

Anyway, it’s an honor voted on by the fans and it continues to show that even the fans outside of Philadelphia understand and acknowledge the kind of seasons Harper and Wheeler had. Even as Harper is booed lustily at each stadium he goes to, the fans know deep down that he’s awesome and worthy of being called one of the best in the game.

On to the links.

