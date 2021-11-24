Rise and Phight: 11/24/2021

Bryce Harper was named to the first team All-MLB team yesterday, with his teammate and partner on the major awards circuit Zack Wheeler making it to the second team. Pretty certain that that means the Phillies already begin the season with a two game head start on everyone else in the division.
Except the Braves. They had four guys named.
Shoot, does that mean the Phillies are now two games on them?
Anyway, it’s an honor voted on by the fans and it continues to show that even the fans outside of Philadelphia understand and acknowledge the kind of seasons Harper and Wheeler had. Even as Harper is booed lustily at each stadium he goes to, the fans know deep down that he’s awesome and worthy of being called one of the best in the game.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As the Phillies begin to try and take their next step, they cannot waste their core’s prime while they’re in it.
- As the roster churns, here are some news and notes about that churn ($).
MLB news:
- Wander Franco agreed to a record setting contract extension yesterday before he plays a full season in the majors. How long until he is outperforming his contract, a year? Two?
- The White Sox agreed to a 3 year, $24 million deal with Kendall Graveman yesterday, clearing the path for a Craig Kimbrel deal.
- In case you were wondering, here is the entire All-MLB team.
- Bill Virdon, underrated manager of the 70’s and 80’s, passed away yesterday at the age of 90.
- Here is a brief history of MLB lockouts (not strikes) and whether they can give us a guide to what might come next.
*Daily links will be off on Thursday and Friday. They’ll be back on Monday.
Loading comments...