Rise and Phight: 11/29/2021

Ahead of the deadline for baseball and the player’s union to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement, some teams are scrambling to make sure that they have some players to put on their roster in case of a lockout. Many people close to the situation are claiming that once a lockout is over prior to the beginning of the season, there will be a mad dash for players on the free agent market and some teams will be left holding a bag of money and no one to take it (not that some owners wouldn’t mind that). By getting ahead of the deadline, teams are making sure they aren’t one of those teams, holding out contracts and begging for someone to sign them.
You know who isn’t one of those teams? The Phillies!
As frustrating as it might be, we have to remember that even with a possible lockout, this is a long offseason. You don’t need to win the November free agent races in order to craft a postseason roster. With Dave Dombrowski and staff, we’re going to have to be patient and see the process out. After all the dust has settled, then we can complain about who the team signed and/or didn’t sign.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In a move you may have missed, the Phillies grabbed another arm off of waivers over the weekend.
- The Phillies are continuing to be deliberate in their offseason plans ($).
MLB news:
- Yes, Hector Neris is now part of the Astros organization and no longer the longest tenured member of the Phillies.
- The Twins have agreed to keep Byron Buxton around Minnesota for the next seven years, taking him off of the market to acquire.
- If you consider him to be a shortstop, then you can say that Marcus Semien is the first domino to fall, heading to the Rangers.
- The Mets flexed their financial muscle this weekend, luring Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar to the Big Apple with big bucks.
- Seattle made a deal to land a sorely needed second baseman, getting Adam Frazier from the Padres.
- In a move that pretty much everyone should have seen coming, the Rays are signing Corey Kluber to a deal where he’ll probably morph back into a Cy Young candidate.
- Where a weekend that a lot happened, even the Marlins made a move, getting Avisail Garcia to sign on the dotted line.
