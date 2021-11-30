Rise and Phight: 11/30/2021

Tomorrow is going to be December and with that date comes D-Day for baseball. The end of the collective bargaining agreement is nigh and the two sides are working hard to try and hammer out all the things necessary to make a new agreement work. It’s highly, highly doubtful that something gets done, meaning a lockout is coming, but it still is a little shocking that December has already arrived.
The flurry of activity that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday continued yesterday as you’ll see in some of the links, but there remains the possibility that we’ll see still more moves made in these remaining 48 hours before the lockout begins. It’s been good for baseball, so naturally they’re going to fudge it all up by have labor strife. Good job, baseball.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Remember how the Mets blew past the tax with their free agent signings? Maybe the Phillies should be taking note ($).
- Max Scherzer returning to the NL East means more
strip searches on the fieldstrife for the Phillies’ offense.
- With the bottom of the 40-man roster getting ready for some churn, here are some notes on how the roster currently sits ($).
MLB news:
- What does all of the movement, including those by some important MLB labor members, mean for the negotiations?
- MLB tried to sneak in Marcell Ozuna’s suspension amongst all of the moves yesterday, hoping that we wouldn’t see how laughably bad it actually is.
- Speaking of moves, here is a rundown: Corey Seager is a Ranger, Scherzer is a Met, Robbie Ray is a Mariner, Jacob Stallings is a Marlin and Kirby Yates is a Brave.
- The Dodgers have taken a blow to their roster, losing Seager and Scherzer. What exactly are they doing?
