UPDATED: Phillies roster move thread

Today marks the day where the Phillies need to make some decisions about their roster. By 8 o’clock this evening, they will have to decide whether or not they are going to tender contracts to their arbitration eligible players or if they’re going to let them enter free agency. What we’ll do here is mention them as they come down the pike, whenever we hear about one of the decisions the team makes. We’ll continue to update this throughout the day.

They are avoiding arbitration with (and tendering a contract to) Seranthony Dominguez.

The Phillies avoid arbitration with Seranthony Dominguez by signing him to a one-year, $725K deal, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2021

$725,000 is a bit less than what MLB Trade Rumors projected Dominguez to make during his go ‘round in arbitration, but without knowing what he would have filed at, it’s hard to say how much the team saved here. Even still, they secured a reliever for their bullpen that has a chance to bounce back in a big way and be an effective reliever for them in 2022.

No surprises with the nontender deadline today.

No surprises. The #Phillies tendered contracts to LHP José Alvarado, RHP Zach Eflin and 1B Rhys Hoskins. Seranthony Dominguez agreed to a deal earlier today, avoiding arbitration. Roman Quinn non-tendered. DFA'd yesterday. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) December 1, 2021

Nothing shocking. All three players are expected to be key members of the team in 2022. Their salaries are going to be interesting cases to watch though, especially Hoskins. All in all, normal deals you’d expect the team to make.