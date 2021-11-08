Rise and Phight: 11/8/2021

We’ve officially started the SBN Offseason Simulation this weekend. You can find the thread of deals here. As the general managers for the Phillies, I’ve identified some items that I find of interest to me. You may recall my perfect offseason piece for a few weeks ago; this is the pivot when that doesn’t work out. I’ll write it all up later on.
Phillies news:
- Looking ahead, the team truly believes that Bryson Stott will be able to stay at shortstop long term.
- Is it possible that the Phillies shop Aaron Nola this winter? This would seem to be the wrong winter to do so.
- What Preston Mattingly is looking to do is bring a message to the system that is consistent throughout all levels.
MLB news:
- Yesterday was the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to their players. Here is a list of who got one.
- Even though we never saw the first offer, the MLBPA has made a second economic proposal to the owners.
- Carlos Correa got a contract offer from the Astros over the weekend, but I think the team forgot the other half of their offer.
- Nothing like some free agent predictions to get your day started. How about the one that the Phillies are linked with?
- Here is a top free agent rankings according to Keith Law ($).
