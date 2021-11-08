2021-2022 Off-season: Key Dates

The World Series is over, free agency officially began yesterday evening, and the off-season is off and running on its typical route of halting and sporadic news through the Fall and Winter, to Spring Training and Opening Day.

Along the way, 2021 performances and past careers will be rewarded with hardware, and 2022 rosters will be remade to varying degrees. In addition to the typical milestone dates, the list below includes some ways to mark the half-way point of the long march to the 2022 season.

Obviously the linchpin to all of this is the December 1 date, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between owners and players expires.

Many of the key dates beyond that could be impacted if a new CBA is not agreed upon by then, or soon thereafter.

At least for now though, this is the plan we’re working to, and we’ll have details on many of these events as they come up.

Among the many storylines to follow: