Rise and Phight: 11/9/2021

The finalists were announced yesterday for all of the awards that need to be handed out (the link is below). The Phillies somehow ended up with two finalists, but that’s what happens when the team goes with the stars and scrubs approach to building a roster.

This shouldn’t take away from either one, though. Both Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler were phenomenal this season and both have legitimate cases to win their respective awards. Were I a betting man, I’d say Harper wins the MVP, but Wheeler comes in third. He should beat out Burnes since innings has to count for something, but the Cy Young feels like Scherzer’s to lose.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: