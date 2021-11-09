Rise and Phight: 11/9/2021

The finalists were announced yesterday for all of the awards that need to be handed out (the link is below). The Phillies somehow ended up with two finalists, but that’s what happens when the team goes with the stars and scrubs approach to building a roster.
This shouldn’t take away from either one, though. Both Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler were phenomenal this season and both have legitimate cases to win their respective awards. Were I a betting man, I’d say Harper wins the MVP, but Wheeler comes in third. He should beat out Burnes since innings has to count for something, but the Cy Young feels like Scherzer’s to lose.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As stated, Harper and Wheeler are finalists for the MVP and Cy Young award respectively.
- Here is a preview of what the team needs heading into the offseason this year.
- I had never thought about this, but the team really hasn’t had a shortstop since Jimmy Rollins. Can Bryson Stott fill that hole ($)?
MLB news:
- Our very own John Stolnis will have a roundup of all the free agent rankings....so I’ll just give you this one.
- I still find this to be amazing: five St. Louis Cardinals won a Gold Glove award.
- Michael Conforto will pass on the qualifying offer and become a free agent.
- If you had Andrew Heaney as the first free agent to sign this year, come claim your prize. He’s headed to Los Angeles where he takes the lead as early frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year.
