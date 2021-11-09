Let’s prioritize the Phillies’ offseason needs

We’ve already heard the quotes from Dave Dombrowski about this team’s needs this offseason, but as a refresher, here it is:

“We need to get better at shortstop,” Dombrowski said. “If it’s internally or externally, whatever it may be, we need to do that...We need someone in the middle of the lineup to be a middle of the lineup hitter other than Bryce (Harper), [a] guy who is a real threat to protect him. How do you go about doing that? Well, we’ll have to wait and see what ends up taking place.”

We could also throw into the mix that the team needs to upgrade their bullpen because <gestures wildly> look at it. So, which is the priority? If the team has limited funds, and Dombrowski said they will spend if they need to, where do those funds go?

First of all, let’s lay it out there what they need in list form. Why? Because I like lists.

shortstop

center fielder

left fielder

closer

relievers

Which one of the first three are middle of the order bats is a question, but it’s also possible that the middle of the order bat is already on the team in the form of Alec Bohm and/or Rhys Hoskins. As much as J.T. Realmuto is being paid to hit like a middle of the order guy, the lineup works best when he is fifth or sixth.

The question we need to discuss is which of these is the most pressing need for the team in 2022. We’ve all seen the bullpen issues of the past three years running. Surely that would vault to the top of the list, right? Of course, this past year the offense struggled with consistency, so any one of the three offensive spots up there would be the one to invest in right? What about defense? Was the defense so bad that maybe the team takes a little offensive hit on free agents, hoping Harper, Hoskins, Realmuto and company lead them in most offensive stats?

And what about starting pitching? Not even a mention in a year where they were throwing out bullpen games two out of every five starts in September?

There are a lot of holes here in play, a lot of moves that need to be made in order for this team to contend again. So what should they prioritize?

