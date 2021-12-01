Rise and Phight: 12/1/21

We know that the deadline for MLB and the player’s union to settle a new CBA is tonight at 11:59 p.m. and yesterday, the two sides spoke face to face for most of the day.
They’re no closer to an agreement.
In what is starting to looking like fait accompli, a lockout of the players by the owners is going to happen and all of this roster shuffling fun we’ve seen the past few days will stop. The labor peace baseball has enjoyed for so long will be gone. It’s not the end of the world and baseball will still likely be played in its entirety this season, but it’s still some of the worst possible news at the worst possible time for the game itself. Just as it was engineering excitement about free agency they haven’t created almost ever with all the players wanting to be locked in prior to the deadline, they’re going to take all of that interest and dump it out the window.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Some news and notes on the Phillies’ roster before the deadline tonight and a few tidbit rumors as well ($).
- Mike Schmidt is on the committee for the Hall of Fame that will decide Dick Allen’s fate with the storied museum. It can only help Allen, one would think.
- The team has a new minor league field coordinator, one that comes with praise.
MLB news:
- The Tigers, long rumored to be on the lookout for a shortstop, have settled on Javy Baez as their choice, locking him in for 7 years, $140 million.
- Looks like a closer option for the Phillies is off the board as Raisel Iglesias has re-upped with the Angels on a four year deal.
- Rougned Odor will be plying his trade in Baltimore next season on a major league contract.
- James Paxton is getting another one year “prove it” deal, this time signing with the Red Sox for $10 million.
- MLB decided to use two different balls last year - without telling anyone - to see what would happen and people in the game are angry ($). REAL angry.
