Rise and Phight: 12/1/21

We know that the deadline for MLB and the player’s union to settle a new CBA is tonight at 11:59 p.m. and yesterday, the two sides spoke face to face for most of the day.

They’re no closer to an agreement.

In what is starting to looking like fait accompli, a lockout of the players by the owners is going to happen and all of this roster shuffling fun we’ve seen the past few days will stop. The labor peace baseball has enjoyed for so long will be gone. It’s not the end of the world and baseball will still likely be played in its entirety this season, but it’s still some of the worst possible news at the worst possible time for the game itself. Just as it was engineering excitement about free agency they haven’t created almost ever with all the players wanting to be locked in prior to the deadline, they’re going to take all of that interest and dump it out the window.

