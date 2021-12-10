 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 12/10/2021

Phillies add a minor leaguer in the Rule 5 draft

The Smarty Jones
The lockout has shut down almost everything related to the Major Leagues, and that includes the Rule 5 draft. However, the Minor League phase of the draft still took place, and the Phillies netted one player.

Phillies news

  • The Phillies selected a player in the Minor League Rule 5 draft, taking pitcher Matt Seelinger from the Giants’ system. The full draft results as well as an explanation as to how the draft works can be found here.
  • Want to know more about the Phillies’ newly acquired minor leaguer? Corey Seidman has a breakdown.
  • In unfortunate news, Jim Fregosi Jr. passed away this week. Fregosi, the son of the manager of the Phillies’ 1993 pennant-winning team, was a member of the organization for 17 years.

MLB news

