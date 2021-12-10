Rise and Phight: 12/10/2021

The lockout has shut down almost everything related to the Major Leagues, and that includes the Rule 5 draft. However, the Minor League phase of the draft still took place, and the Phillies netted one player.

Phillies news

The Phillies selected a player in the Minor League Rule 5 draft, taking pitcher Matt Seelinger from the Giants’ system. The full draft results as well as an explanation as to how the draft works can be found here.

Want to know more about the Phillies’ newly acquired minor leaguer? Corey Seidman has a breakdown.

In unfortunate news, Jim Fregosi Jr. passed away this week. Fregosi, the son of the manager of the Phillies’ 1993 pennant-winning team, was a member of the organization for 17 years.

MLB news