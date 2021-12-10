Rise and Phight: 12/10/2021

The lockout has shut down almost everything related to the Major Leagues, and that includes the Rule 5 draft. However, the Minor League phase of the draft still took place, and the Phillies netted one player.
Phillies news
- The Phillies selected a player in the Minor League Rule 5 draft, taking pitcher Matt Seelinger from the Giants’ system. The full draft results as well as an explanation as to how the draft works can be found here.
- Want to know more about the Phillies’ newly acquired minor leaguer? Corey Seidman has a breakdown.
- In unfortunate news, Jim Fregosi Jr. passed away this week. Fregosi, the son of the manager of the Phillies’ 1993 pennant-winning team, was a member of the organization for 17 years.
MLB news
- Which players have the best batting stances of all time? Here is one man’s take on it.
- If Max Scherzer has his way, Buck Showalter will be the next manager of the Mets.
- The Giants may have lost a player to the Phillies, but they added a different minor leaguer in a trade with the Braves.
