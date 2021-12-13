Rise and Phight: 12/13/2021

The weekend is over....
...and still no baseball.
Links are getting hard to come by, friends. Trying best we can, but there isn’t much out there. If you come across some that you think are interesting, feel free to add them in the comments, putting the $ if it’s something we have to subscribe to.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- How much money do the Phillies actually have under the luxury tax now that the lockout has frozen everything in place?
- Bryson Stott has a very good reason for choosing the number that he did for the Arizona Fall League ($).
- This was very good over the weekend from Baseball Prospectus. The Phillies throw a butt ton of fastballs ($).
MLB news:
- The Mets’ manager search enters its final form with these names making up some of the known interviewees.
- This is kind of a stupid question, but how good would Bonds and Clemens have been without using PEDs? ESPN investigates.
- Want to help solve the tanking issue that seems to be at the forefront of the MLBPA’s mind? Try these simple steps ($)!
