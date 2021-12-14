Rise and Phight: 12/14/2021

Yesterday marked the anniversary of when the team drafted Shane Victorino in the Rule 5 draft. Victorino is going to go down as one of the greatest Rule 5 picks in baseball history (some lists need to rethink their position) and also one of the more popular players from that World Series winning team. It should be remembered that the Phillies did offer him back to the Dodgers after the end of spring training, but luckily, the Dodgers weren’t interested.

The rest, as they say, is history.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: