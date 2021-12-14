Rise and Phight: 12/14/2021

Yesterday marked the anniversary of when the team drafted Shane Victorino in the Rule 5 draft. Victorino is going to go down as one of the greatest Rule 5 picks in baseball history (some lists need to rethink their position) and also one of the more popular players from that World Series winning team. It should be remembered that the Phillies did offer him back to the Dodgers after the end of spring training, but luckily, the Dodgers weren’t interested.
The rest, as they say, is history.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Whenever the lockout does end, the Phillies do have some trade chips to cash in. Who are they and what might they fetch ($)?
- These are some players on the trade market that might be of interest to the Phillies.
MLB news:
- That Justin Verlander signing that was just hanging there like a boogie in a mustache is finally approved.
- One of the more accomplished executive in baseball history, Roland Hemond, passed away at the age of 92.
- “Deception.” That’s one way to put it when it comes to MLB using two different baseballs last year.
- You thought the free agency frenzy prior to the lockout was crazy? You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
