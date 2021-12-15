Rise and Phight: 12/15/2021

It’s always a wonderful time of year when men, young and old, get some tryout invitations to spring training camps. They’re clinging to that last possible hope that something they do will brighten the eyes of maybe not just the team they’re looking to hook on with, but of another team in case something happens late in spring and they get unexpectedly cut.
Folks, with the roster freeze, this is where we are at: dissecting the 40-man shots of players that likely are bound for bargain bin of free agency.
Thanks a lot, MLB.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies have indeed granted six gentlemen a solid “looksie” during the spring training camp this February.
- One of those non-roster invitees is a local guy who was once drafted rather high.
MLB news:
- When in doubt, do a ranking of something baseball related. This time, it’s how much each team improved itself before things went dark.
- Expansion drafts are always fun. You love them in OOTP, we love them in real life. Here’s a look at how the last few have gone.
- The playoff shares for players has grown to a new high. Here’s is a solid breakdown of it all.
Loading comments...