Rise and Phight: 12/15/2021

It’s always a wonderful time of year when men, young and old, get some tryout invitations to spring training camps. They’re clinging to that last possible hope that something they do will brighten the eyes of maybe not just the team they’re looking to hook on with, but of another team in case something happens late in spring and they get unexpectedly cut.

Folks, with the roster freeze, this is where we are at: dissecting the 40-man shots of players that likely are bound for bargain bin of free agency.

Thanks a lot, MLB.

On to the links.

MLB news: