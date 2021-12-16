Rise and Phight: 12/16/2021

With all of baseball (still) at a standstill, we’re going to look back at some of the work done here at The Good Phight this year. In the coming days, you’ll see a lot of “looking back at 2021” where we highlight our favorite pieces of the season. If you remember something someone here did, feel free to highlight it for us all to see.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Here is one projection of what the 26-man roster is going to look like, complete with free agent signings and everything.
- Local man schmenkman wrote a solid piece about Jimmy Rollins and his deserving case for Hall of Fame consideration.
MLB news:
- When baseball returns, here is what could be happening right away ($).
- An old link to be sure, but it sure doesn’t look like the Giants are going to be in the Kris Bryant market after the lockout.
- Of all the home runs hit in 2021, which one was the most irrelevant of all?
- Here’s a really good piece from Peter Gammons ($) about the relationship between Alex Bregman’s family and Dick Allen.
