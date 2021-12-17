Rise and Phight: 12/17/2021

Listen, there’s no news these days. Everyone is doing pretty much the same thing, so I’ll just do us all a big favor. Let’s cut right to the chase.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Yesterday marked the anniversary of one of the best trades in team history, the day Roy Halladay came to Philadelphia.
- Matt Gelb ($) answered your questions. Come for the baseball talk, stay for the Sesame Street talk.
- This could be another way the city honors Dick Allen.
MLB news:
- If you were wondering what teams are doing during the lockout, it turns out: quite a bit.
- Here is where every team stands pre-lockout, and a look at what they’re going to do next ($).
- You thought that the economics part of the negotiations were going to get done soon ($)? Oh you, you’re so innocent...
- I’m not sure I agree with some of the solutions written about in here, but there are some good ideas.
