Rise and Phight: 12/22/21

I know it’s not a football site, but watching the Eagles game on a Tuesday night was actually kind of fun. How much longer until football is a weeklong sport? Two years? Three?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Scott Lauber looks at some questions that are about the NL East, including some about the Phillies.
- In case you were wondering, here are the minor league system All-stars for the Phillies at each position.
MLB news:
- You have a lot of questions about the lockout and when it will end. Don’t worry, Jesse Rogers is hear to ease your pain.
- Once the lockout ends, here are the ten teams with the most to do roster construction-wise to get ready for 2022.
- Sad news as the Detroit Tigers saw their beloved first base coach Kimera Bartee pass away suddenly. From all accounts, he was a great man.
- Gee, I wonder which side released this “report”.
- Here is a solid profile on the ageless Nelson Cruz, still....crusin’....at age 41.
