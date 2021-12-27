Rise and Phight: 12/27/2021

Christmas is over, the decorations are looking worn and tattered and we’re about to settle into the deep freeze of winter. Luckily, there are still some free agents and trade candidates that can move around, so we can look forward to all the move—
Oh.
That’s right.
The transactions are in a deeper freeze than winter.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- While I personally think we did a fantastic job debating the two best options available in center field, here’s another discussion about some other, lesser options.
- Here’s an edition of Jim Salisbury’s podcast that is interesting in that it discusses a Rhys Hoskins extension.
MLB news:
- Interestingly, Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers avoided arbitration right before the lockout began, agreeing to a 1 year, $17 million contract.
- Why wouldn’t you want to sign Carlos Correa? Here, ESPN lays out the case for not signing the superstar shortstop.
- It’s possible that once the lockout ends, the Mets will be looking to trade one of Jeff McNeil or Dominic Smith.
