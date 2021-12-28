 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 12/28/2021

New, 1 comment

Zip-a-de-do-da, it’s Zips Day!

By Ethan Witte

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Peoria Javelinas v Scottsdale Scorpions Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Projection season feels like it is just getting warmed up. Fangraphs started a while ago with their ZiPs version and yesterday it was the Phillies’ turn. We’ll discuss this more in depth, but it shouldn’t surprise you with what is said in the article.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...