Rise and Phight: 12/28/2021

Projection season feels like it is just getting warmed up. Fangraphs started a while ago with their ZiPs version and yesterday it was the Phillies’ turn. We’ll discuss this more in depth, but it shouldn’t surprise you with what is said in the article.
Phillies news:
- We all know about Bryson Stott, but who are other minor leaguers that could have an impact at the major league level in 2022 ($)?
- Fangraphs put out their Zips projections for the Phillies in 2022.
- Here’s another look at Jimmy Rollins’ Hall of Fame candidate.
MLB news:
- If you’ve noticed, there are a lot of players headed overseas to play baseball in 2022. Will more follow, perhaps a bigger name or two?
- Who doesn’t like a good look back at how a draft turned out? This one looks at the 2013 draft and how those players have turned out.
- As the lockout continues, here is another look at the economic issues facing the negotiations today.
