Rise and Phight: 12/3/2021

If you’ve been a regular reader of the site, you can pretty much sum up where we stand in the owners vs. players battle that is going to be waged in the coming days. It’s going to be pretty obvious that we are going to stand with the group that has the right to collectively bargain for their rights and benefits. We do realize that discussion of this topic will get heated at times, so we as a group are going to respectfully ask that you keep the discussions civil. It’s hard in these times to keep the discourse that way, but we just wanted to put it out there that we really do not wish to ban people for name calling and mud slinging. We’re not asking you to agree with a side you do not wish to agree on; we simply ask that you remain civil when defending your side. It’s going to be a long process, so let’s get through it as a community that collectively wishes to see the Phillies succeed on the field of play.
On to the links (whatever there is left of them).
Phillies news:
- If you were wondering, here is what the lockout means through the lens of the Phillies.
- Looks like Freddy Galvis is headed overseas to continue his career.
- Though they acquired their closer (?) in Corey Knebel, while the game waits, the Phillies still have a to-do list to get better in 2022 ($).
MLB news:
- As you are aware, there is a lockout in place. Here is the latest as to what happened to get us here.
- I honestly didn’t even see this trade go down: the Brewers were somehow able to get Boston to not only take back Jackie Bradley, Jr., but also give up something for him.
- Rob Manfred spoke yesterday and it showed the gulf that exists right now between the two parties.
- Tony Clark also spoke and you can read a brief recap of all of both sides’ discussions here.
