Rise and Phight: 12/3/2021

If you’ve been a regular reader of the site, you can pretty much sum up where we stand in the owners vs. players battle that is going to be waged in the coming days. It’s going to be pretty obvious that we are going to stand with the group that has the right to collectively bargain for their rights and benefits. We do realize that discussion of this topic will get heated at times, so we as a group are going to respectfully ask that you keep the discussions civil. It’s hard in these times to keep the discourse that way, but we just wanted to put it out there that we really do not wish to ban people for name calling and mud slinging. We’re not asking you to agree with a side you do not wish to agree on; we simply ask that you remain civil when defending your side. It’s going to be a long process, so let’s get through it as a community that collectively wishes to see the Phillies succeed on the field of play.

On to the links (whatever there is left of them).

Phillies news:

MLB news: