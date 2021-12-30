Rise and Phight: 12/30/2021

There are so many subscription services available for baseball. Wondering: what is your favorite baseball site that you subscribe to? For me, it’s easy: Baseball Prospectus. They offer the best analysis for the money you pay. Baseball America is pretty good, but I just like BP more.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- While this might qualify as a whole MLB link, John Middleton is worth quite a bit of money according to this.
MLB news:
- In the biggest news of the day, Kyle Seager retired after an 11 year career in Seattle. Thought he might be a Phillies target, but alas, no more.
- MLB in 2021 was defined “by loss and change” and will be different whenever it comes back.
- Always look forward to this article: the year in strange, but true, as told by Jayson Stark ($).
- Feel like you remember 2021, the year in baseball? Well, take this quiz to see exactly how well you do remember it ($).
