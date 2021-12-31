Rise and Phight: 12/31/2021

Today is the last day of 2021 and even though we had a full season of baseball, there is a lot of uncertainty with the game. The lockout, the new CBA (whenever it happens), the continuing fight against Covid, these are just a few things that have to be resolved. The Phillies are in a tough spot as they really, really need to make the playoffs this coming season, or the much rumored shakeup that people discuss might have to happen.

Have a safe night tonight, however you celebrate and see you in 2022.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

Even though it involves the other Philadelphia teams, here are some things that the Phillies need to improve on in the new year.

MLB news: