Rise and Phight: 12/31/2021

Today is the last day of 2021 and even though we had a full season of baseball, there is a lot of uncertainty with the game. The lockout, the new CBA (whenever it happens), the continuing fight against Covid, these are just a few things that have to be resolved. The Phillies are in a tough spot as they really, really need to make the playoffs this coming season, or the much rumored shakeup that people discuss might have to happen.
Have a safe night tonight, however you celebrate and see you in 2022.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Even though it involves the other Philadelphia teams, here are some things that the Phillies need to improve on in the new year.
MLB news:
- Tyler Matzek may be on the Braves, but his story and ability to come back from the yips is a good one.
- Here’s a solid mailbag from Evan Drellich that addresses some of the issues with the current situation of negotiations ($).
- When the new CBA happens, what are some of the rule changes people would like to see implemented?
- From the year in baseball in 2021, here are five takeaways that will define the season.
