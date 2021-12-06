Rise and Phight: 12/6/2021

Dick Allen was not voted into the Hall of Fame by the Golden Era committee. It would be sad if it weren’t already so predictable. Losing by one measly vote yet again shows that someone on that committee has something out for Allen and that he’ll have to wait again for three more years. There are words to write, anger to express, but sadly this was probably going to be the case no matter how much we looked at it with rose colored glasses. Allen is not liked by someone who has influence on the committee and until the group that assembles next time realizes what a travesty it is he has not been voted in yet, we’ll continue to wait.
Congratulations go out to those who did make it (former Phillie Jim Kaat included), but it still all feels a little hollow that we can’t celebrate Allen making it this year.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- One. Vote.
- How do you tell someone doesn’t watch the Phillies without saying they don’t watch the Phillies? Why, read this right here to find out!
- It looks like the necessary funding has been secured for upgrades to the ballpark in Reading, meaning they will remain close by.
- Even though their work just barely got started, there are still plenty of options for the Phillies once free agency begins anew.
MLB news:
- Here is a list of the people who will now be among the immortals at Cooperstown, including the late, great Buck O’Neil.
- Of the suitors that have been the most aggressive chasing down Seiya Suzuki, three come from the AL East.
- What is this lockout about? According to Ken Rosenthal ($), it comes down to one thing: money.
- Just as MLB starts to make inroads getting those young whippersnappers to enjoy their game, they take it away from them.
