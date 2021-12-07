Rise and Phight: 12/7/2021

The lockout continues, but that doesn’t mean that baseball remains completely quiet. There are Minor League awards being handed out, Hall of Fame snubs to analyze, and one of the Phillies’ division rivals doesn’t currently have a manager.

Phillies news:

Roly de Armas, the Phillies’ rookie-league minor league manager was named the winner of the 2021 Mike Coolbaugh Award. de Armas was a member of the 2008 World Champions’ coaching staff, serving as an interim bullpen coach.

Jayson Stark says that while Dick Allen’s numbers haven’t changed since his retirement, maybe we should change how we look at them. ($)

Columnist Jim Alexander questions why Allen as well as Maury Wills were not among those players chosen for induction into the Hall of Fame.

MLB news: