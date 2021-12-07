 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 12/7/2021

A Phillies minor league manager was honored

By The Smarty Jones
Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5
Roly de Armas was honored by Minor League Baseball
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The lockout continues, but that doesn’t mean that baseball remains completely quiet. There are Minor League awards being handed out, Hall of Fame snubs to analyze, and one of the Phillies’ division rivals doesn’t currently have a manager.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

  • One of the issues that the two sides are arguing about in baseball’s labor dispute: Expanded playoffs. MLB reportedly views 14 teams as the ideal size of the postseason field.
  • The New York Mets may have signed a new ace this offseason, but one thing they haven’t done is hire a new manager. Here’s how that search is going.

