Rise and Phight: 12/8/2021

How are you passing the time during this lockout? Have you already simulated the offseason using your latest version of OOTP? Are you reading up on labor history in MLB (might I recommend “The Game” by Jon Pessah)? Something has to be getting us through this boring time period. It’s going to be awhile before any of this gets solved, so any ideas that you’ve got, we’d love to hear them.

On to the links.

MLB news: