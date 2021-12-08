Rise and Phight: 12/8/2021

How are you passing the time during this lockout? Have you already simulated the offseason using your latest version of OOTP? Are you reading up on labor history in MLB (might I recommend “The Game” by Jon Pessah)? Something has to be getting us through this boring time period. It’s going to be awhile before any of this gets solved, so any ideas that you’ve got, we’d love to hear them.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies, as we know, need at least two outfielders for next season. Who will it be that they bring in?
- You already know about the insult that was Dick Allen’s snub, but it’s also an insult to a friend that has been his champion for years ($).
MLB news:
- Of all the free agents left, where are the best fits for the top fifty ones that remained untethered?
- When the lockout began, MLB took down all of the player’s likenesses on their websites. What is the deal with that ($)?
- You can read all the spin about the lockout that you want; it’s the owners’ behavior that bears watching.
- MLB and the union have been on a collision course for some time now based on what we see about the game’s economics.
