Rise and Phight: 12/9/2021

While the lockout continues, we start wondering when it will end. We know that it will eventually end. After all, no one wants to lose too much money, but when exactly do you think the lockout will be over?

Poll When does the lockout end? early January

mid-late January

early February

mid-late February

during spring training

never; we’re in a barren hellscape now vote view results 5% early January (7 votes)

18% mid-late January (24 votes)

23% early February (30 votes)

25% mid-late February (33 votes)

18% during spring training (24 votes)

7% never; we’re in a barren hellscape now (10 votes) 128 votes total Vote Now

On to the links.

MLB news: