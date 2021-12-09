Rise and Phight: 12/9/2021

While the lockout continues, we start wondering when it will end. We know that it will eventually end. After all, no one wants to lose too much money, but when exactly do you think the lockout will be over?
Poll
When does the lockout end?
-
5%
early January
-
18%
mid-late January
-
23%
early February
-
25%
mid-late February
-
18%
during spring training
-
7%
never; we’re in a barren hellscape now
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- When the lockout ends, what does Corey Seidman think about the options still left for the outfield?
- Forget just looking at the outfield, who is left period in free agency when the lockout ends.
MLB news:
- A news story that kind of got swept aside by the lockout was MLB using two different baseballs this past season. Here are four questions they need to answer about that.
- Even though the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft is on hold, the minor league part went as scheduled. Here are the results of that draft.
- Looks more and more like Buck Showalter is going to be the next Mets manager.
- Thought this was an interesting piece of history of how the Boston Braves briefly became the Bees (hello, alliteration!)
Loading comments...