Rise and Phight: 12/9/2021

New, 9 comments
By Ethan Witte
MLB: ALDS-Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

While the lockout continues, we start wondering when it will end. We know that it will eventually end. After all, no one wants to lose too much money, but when exactly do you think the lockout will be over?

Poll

When does the lockout end?

view results
  • 5%
    early January
    (7 votes)
  • 18%
    mid-late January
    (24 votes)
  • 23%
    early February
    (30 votes)
  • 25%
    mid-late February
    (33 votes)
  • 18%
    during spring training
    (24 votes)
  • 7%
    never; we’re in a barren hellscape now
    (10 votes)
128 votes total Vote Now

On to the links.

