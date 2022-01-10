Rise and Phight: 1/10/2022

Hey all, you’ll never guess what happened over the weekend in baseball!
Absolutely nothing.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- You may have missed it, but our very own Tom McCarthy was the play-by-play announcer for CBS during the Buccaneers-Panthers game.
- I seemed to have missed this the other day, but in case you didn’t notice, Zack Wheeler started to look an awful lot like Jacob deGrom last year ($).
MLB news:
- Bob Nightengale has ten questions and predictions as the 2022 season (kinda) starts to come into focus.
- The Yankees are making some history, hiring Rachel Balkovec to be the first female manager in professional baseball.
- Hey another day, another person with ideas to end the lockout!
- If you want to see how much labor talks will come down to the wire, look no further than the NBA ($).
- More from the Athletic as Jim Bowden gives his ideas on the best places for the remaining top 25 free agents left on the market ($).
- It’s the beginning of “Well, we had interest in him too before he signed somewhere else” season, this time with the Reds liking Andrew Heaney.
- It looks like all signs are pointing to the Orioles staying in Baltimore, particularly Camden Yards. That’s a beautiful stadium.
