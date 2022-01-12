Rise and Phight: 1/12/2022

The survey in the Athletic about baseball during the lockout got me thinking: do you think games will be missed due to the labor issues? Spring training games look like a lock to be hacked away at, but missing actual baseball games in April seems highly unlikely. The owners sure can afford it financially, but there is no way they could recover in the realm of fan relations. Locking out the players and missing games would send their PR teams into overdrive and I just don’t think they can spin it enough to make it seem anything other than the owner’s fault. We’ll see.

On to the links.

MLB news: