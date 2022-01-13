Rise and Phight: 1/13/2021

Yesterday we saw that Fangraphs released their prospect list for the Phillies while, according to their own calendar, Baseball Prospectus will release theirs this Friday. The reports on the players were a little more optimistic than I had thought they might be. The system is not a great one by any stretch, but it’s also not a dumpheap like some make it out to be. It helps to be top lined by Mick Abel and Bryson Stott, but having someone who could explode this year in Johan Rojas, or someone who is going to be throwing his first significant innings this year in Andrew Painter and there is reason for optimism.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- With not much else to do, why not try and come up with trade proposals to help the Phillies? That’s what Scott Lauber did with this piece ($).
- One of the biggest questions facing the team, as Corey Seidman writes, is whether Alec Bohm can get back to where he was with the new coaches in place.
- Want to be surveyed on your opinion of the current state of the Phillies? Now is your chance!
- The Hall of Fame voters have an interesting decision to make about Jimmy Rollins and about other members of the 2008 World Series team in a few years ($).
MLB news:
- Jon Lester retired, choosing to go out on his own terms rather than someone shouting at him to leave the game.
- What really is the best fit for Kyle Schwarber? While there is an argument for many teams, my guess is that the team that offers the most will be his best fit.
- Here is an interesting article from Baseball Prospectus ($) that looks at some changes that have happened to the way teams shift defensively.
