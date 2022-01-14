Rise and Phight: 1/14/2021

It’s NFL Wild Card weekend and this is the first year where 14 teams make it. Most people are fine with more teams getting into a playoff, so hopefully those same people will be fine when 14 MLB teams make the playoffs next year (if the owners get their way).
Pretty cool that they want to play so long a season only to basically let half of the league in.
Real smart.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- With much of the league still fretting about the lockout, there will be a big weekend here when the Phillies can finally sign this young Venezuelan shortstop.
MLB news:
- As was led to, the owners made their first proposal related to core economics to the players yesterday. It didn’t go well.
- Have you been wondering about the big free agent from Japan, Seiya Suzuki? Here is a solid profile about him and his impending move here ($).
- Shohei Ohtani is not shying away from the spotlight as being one of the players that MLB wants to showcase.
- There is an agency that is looking to buy up some minor league teams and the MLBPA is not cool with it.
