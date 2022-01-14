 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 1/14/2021

Guess what the big news was of the day?

By Ethan Witte

It’s NFL Wild Card weekend and this is the first year where 14 teams make it. Most people are fine with more teams getting into a playoff, so hopefully those same people will be fine when 14 MLB teams make the playoffs next year (if the owners get their way).

Pretty cool that they want to play so long a season only to basically let half of the league in.

Real smart.

On to the links.

