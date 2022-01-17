Rise and Phight: 1/17/2021

Well, with the Eagles officially eliminated from the playoffs, that means it’s Phillies season in Philadelphia. There is much to be excit—
oh wait.
The Sixers are starting to make some noise, so I guess the city needs to get behind them for a while. The Flyers are buried in some kind of malaise that I’m not sure will be lifted any time soon. The Phillies are locked out.
It’s a great time to be a fan of the four sports teams!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Over the weekend, the international signing period started. The Phillies were active, signing the #4 prospect, a shortstop from the Dominican.
MLB news:
- With the international signing period opening, we of course want to know who did the best. So far, it appears the Nationals and Yankees helped themselves quite a bit ($).
- All of the gimmicks that MLB was trying with the pitching in the Atlantic League have gone away. They’ll keep some things though.
- At some point, MLB should consider ending their relationship with New Era if they keep putting this garbage out.
- Dusty Baker spoke about Black representation in baseball this weekend. It’s a good listen/read.
- Our long national nightmare about who the Mets’ bench coach would be seems to be at an end.
