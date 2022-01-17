 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 1/17/2021

It’s baseball season!

By Ethan Witte

Well, with the Eagles officially eliminated from the playoffs, that means it’s Phillies season in Philadelphia. There is much to be excit—

oh wait.

The Sixers are starting to make some noise, so I guess the city needs to get behind them for a while. The Flyers are buried in some kind of malaise that I’m not sure will be lifted any time soon. The Phillies are locked out.

It’s a great time to be a fan of the four sports teams!

