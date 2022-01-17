Rise and Phight: 1/17/2021

Well, with the Eagles officially eliminated from the playoffs, that means it’s Phillies season in Philadelphia. There is much to be excit—

oh wait.

The Sixers are starting to make some noise, so I guess the city needs to get behind them for a while. The Flyers are buried in some kind of malaise that I’m not sure will be lifted any time soon. The Phillies are locked out.

It’s a great time to be a fan of the four sports teams!

Over the weekend, the international signing period started. The Phillies were active, signing the #4 prospect, a shortstop from the Dominican.

