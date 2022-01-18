Rise and Phight: 1/18/2021

Another day, another wish that baseball would get their sh*t together. We all know that the game will not care about the fans whenever they do come to an agreement, but as they discuss things like “integrity of the game” and competitive balance, they should also be making sure that their product improves. They’re going to alienate some fans with this lockout, so making the sure the game is better needs to be a priority.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

The Phillies nabbed two more international prospects, these two from unexpected places in Germany and Australia.

MLB news: