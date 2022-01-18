 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/18/2021

New, 18 comments

The end of the line for a former Phillies great

By Ethan Witte
MLB: FEB 19 Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day, another wish that baseball would get their sh*t together. We all know that the game will not care about the fans whenever they do come to an agreement, but as they discuss things like “integrity of the game” and competitive balance, they should also be making sure that their product improves. They’re going to alienate some fans with this lockout, so making the sure the game is better needs to be a priority.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...