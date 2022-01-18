Rise and Phight: 1/18/2021

Another day, another wish that baseball would get their sh*t together. We all know that the game will not care about the fans whenever they do come to an agreement, but as they discuss things like “integrity of the game” and competitive balance, they should also be making sure that their product improves. They’re going to alienate some fans with this lockout, so making the sure the game is better needs to be a priority.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies nabbed two more international prospects, these two from unexpected places in Germany and Australia.
MLB news:
- Francisco Liriano retired yesterday, ending a career that started with such promise in Minnesota. Raise your hand if you knew Liriano was still active.
- The Blue Jays have some serious thinking to do about two of their young stars and their futures in Toronto.
- While most of the international signings are players closer to 15 than 20, the Orioles grabbed a player who could help much, much sooner.
- 50 years ago, baseball had a year that was one of the most important years in its long history.
